iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $74.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

