iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 221,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,147,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 646,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 229,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69.

