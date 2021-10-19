IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stake Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.43 and its 200-day moving average is $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925 in the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.96.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

