Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Up 30.2% in September

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $606,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

PSCI stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.24. 3,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

