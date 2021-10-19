Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Bought by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

