Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is MML Investors Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 657,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.0% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $233,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,722,082. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $266.97 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.74 and its 200-day moving average is $353.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

