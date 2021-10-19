Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up about 1.4% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $188.92 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $118.58 and a 12 month high of $191.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.458 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

