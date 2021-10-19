Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.88

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 797,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 55,584 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.