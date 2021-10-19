Insider Selling: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells 5,749 Shares of Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.39, for a total value of C$600,138.11.

Shares of DSG stock traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$103.74. The company had a trading volume of 51,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$67.96 and a twelve month high of C$111.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.74.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.60 million.

Several research firms recently commented on DSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.40.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

