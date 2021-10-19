Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

