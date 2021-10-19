Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
