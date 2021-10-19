Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells 1,492 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $282,444.80.

On Friday, September 17th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $6.91 on Monday, reaching $228.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,702. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.35. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $3,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $9,687,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

