Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total value of $5,883,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $2,475,220.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $6.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,702. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.35. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.