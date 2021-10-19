Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells 105,000 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 90,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,374. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

