Innova Price Up 6.5% This Week (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Innova has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $220,268.97 and $214.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.