Index Venture Associates III Ltd Has $200.03 Million Stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Index Venture Associates III Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,412,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412,314 shares during the period. Ozon accounts for approximately 100.0% of Index Venture Associates III Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Index Venture Associates III Ltd owned about 1.67% of Ozon worth $200,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OZON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,664,000 after acquiring an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 74.0% during the second quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the first quarter worth approximately $16,821,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ozon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. 6,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,493. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OZON. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.