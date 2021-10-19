Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Down 18.7% in September

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMII stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,152. Inception Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Inception Mining

Inception Mining, Inc is engaged in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Clavo Rico mine project. The company was founded on July 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

