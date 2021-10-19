Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Down 18.7% in September

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IMII stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,152. Inception Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About Inception Mining
