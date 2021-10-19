Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -10.51.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

