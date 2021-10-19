IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Update

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGIFF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.70. 126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.7951 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.