IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Short Interest Update

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $245.32 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a negative net margin of 1,329.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.