Idena (IDNA) Hits Market Cap of $5.27 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $78,747.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idena has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00065816 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00057915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00089380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00101730 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 75,452,962 coins and its circulating supply is 52,291,888 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

