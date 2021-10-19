ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post sales of $314.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.30 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $318.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James increased their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 31.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ICU Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 17.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 318,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICUI stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.78. 779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.70. ICU Medical has a one year low of $176.18 and a one year high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.60.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.