ICONIQ Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 0.5% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $77,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.87. 42,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,355. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average is $155.56. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock valued at $222,969,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

