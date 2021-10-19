Ibstock’s (IBST) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock.

LON:IBST opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £761.92 million and a P/E ratio of 23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.61. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $1.60. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

