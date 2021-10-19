Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HPP. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.29 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -682.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,015,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,674,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after buying an additional 833,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

