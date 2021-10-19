Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. On average, analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -682.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

