Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 76,600 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,122,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $161,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

NYSE CIT traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,561. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.