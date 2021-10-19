Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 3,433,208 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,796,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,433,208 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up about 2.3% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 7.08% of Marathon Oil worth $759,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,630,912. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

