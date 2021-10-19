Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,373,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,206,707 shares during the period. PPL comprises 1.7% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $541,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,325,000 after acquiring an additional 851,588 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 379,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 146,688 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. 38,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,329. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

