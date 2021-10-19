Horizon Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $6.34 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and $371,307.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00064017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00068879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00100089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,142.40 or 0.99737420 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.42 or 0.05977734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

