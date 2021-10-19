Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) versus Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Head-To-Head Survey

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Horizon Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 70.69 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -8.76 Horizon Global $661.23 million 0.34 -$36.56 million N/A N/A

Romeo Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horizon Global.

Risk and Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Romeo Power and Horizon Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Horizon Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Romeo Power currently has a consensus price target of $10.18, indicating a potential upside of 115.12%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08% Horizon Global -2.13% N/A -3.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Horizon Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Horizon Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America. The Horizon Europe Africa segment includes operations primarily in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Romania and South Africa. The company was founded by Brian P. Campbell on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

