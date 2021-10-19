HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HMN Financial in the second quarter worth $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HMN Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HMN Financial in the second quarter worth $438,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in HMN Financial by 103.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HMN Financial by 92.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMN Financial stock remained flat at $$23.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. HMN Financial has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $25.61.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 28.86%.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

