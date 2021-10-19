HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Invests $10.08 Million in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000. TPG Pace Beneficial II makes up about 1.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YTPG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 4,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,837. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

