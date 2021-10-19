HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,370 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 366.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,291,000 after acquiring an additional 790,600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 309.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 70,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 53,510 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 59,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $113.40. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.