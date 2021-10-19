HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Acquires 33,804 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 128,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 153,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,752. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.