Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

HXL stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.72 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Several research firms have commented on HXL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hexcel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

