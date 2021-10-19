Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.
HXL stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.72 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.99.
Several research firms have commented on HXL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.
Hexcel Company Profile
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
