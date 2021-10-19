Heritage Financial (HFWA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Shares of HFWA opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $888.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.