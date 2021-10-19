Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCCI stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $767.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 1,327.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

