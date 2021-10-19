Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Henry Schein reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,428. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.