Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Henry Schein reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,428. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.