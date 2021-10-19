Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $446.11

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 446.11 ($5.83) and traded as high as GBX 483.50 ($6.32). Helical shares last traded at GBX 455.50 ($5.95), with a volume of 20,425 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 462.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 446.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of £557.19 million and a PE ratio of 31.41.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.