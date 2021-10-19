Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

TSE HWX opened at C$4.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$970.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$1.19 and a 52-week high of C$4.95.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$37.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total value of C$801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 543,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,418,477.10.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.