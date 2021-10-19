Head to Head Analysis: Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) versus Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S 21.40% 28.17% 14.67%

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Novozymes A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambrx Biopharma $13.67 million 35.33 -$16.54 million N/A N/A Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 7.40 $432.79 million $1.53 45.46

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ambrx Biopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ambrx Biopharma and Novozymes A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambrx Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Novozymes A/S 2 3 2 0 2.00

Ambrx Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $33.43, indicating a potential upside of 160.79%. Given Ambrx Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambrx Biopharma is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and other cancers, as well as other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications. In addition, it is developing ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the Ã and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell; and ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers. The company has license agreements with NovoCodex, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Agensys, Inc., Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., University of California, BeiGene, Ltd., The Scripps Research Institute and The California Research Institute of Biomedical Research, AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and Elanco Animal Health. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.