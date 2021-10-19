HC Wainwright Raises Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Price Target to $6.00

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ETTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 29th.

ETTX stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.72. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,831 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

