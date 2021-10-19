Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €104.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.64 ($107.81).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €85.18 ($100.21) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company’s 50 day moving average is €85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.74.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

