Hashgard Price Tops $0.0001 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $141,780.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00194729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00089763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

