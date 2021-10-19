Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Harmonic worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $108,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

HLIT opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $924.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.09, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $10.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

