Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,658.50 ($21.67).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,508.50 ($19.71) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The company has a market cap of £7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,460.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,583.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.40%.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total value of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

