Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) Insider Oliver Bedford Buys 26,153 Shares of Stock

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) insider Oliver Bedford acquired 26,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £25,629.94 ($33,485.68).

Shares of LON:HHV opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.56. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has a one year low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 97.98 ($1.28). The firm has a market cap of £204.20 million and a PE ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.75. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

