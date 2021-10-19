Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of HBRIY stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

