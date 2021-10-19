HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Down 18.1% in September

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 521,800 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 637,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $780.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $149,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

