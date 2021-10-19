Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $18.25. Hanger shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 4,300 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $703.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hanger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Hanger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Hanger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hanger by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hanger by 56.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

